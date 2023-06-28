Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate will have tones and themes designed for a adult audience unlike the previous chapters, according to recent statements by Yuji Horii, the father of the famous Square Enix series.

In an interview with the Japanese magazine Denfamicogamer, translated by Noisy Pixel, Horii stated that it will still take some time before the game arrives on the market and that the development team is making a game aimed at an adult audience.

He added that this is causing “a lot of problems”but since the whole thing was said with a laugh, at least according to the translation, we assume that it is not actually slowing development significantly, unlike the Covid-19 pandemic, which necessarily has had a major impact on the pace.

“This time we are creating a game aimed at an adult audience, so we’re having a lot of problems (laughs). There was also the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Horii, who added on this last point: “Yes, some developers haven’t come to the office for about a year and others don’t even use the company’s PCs, preferring to work from home. We basically use Zoom to communicate with each other.”

Horii did not add other details on the adult target of Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate and therefore to find out more we will inevitably have to wait for more news from Square Enix. Perhaps we can expect changes in terms of tone and themes similar to those of Final Fantasy 16, the first installment of the series to have an 18+ rating. We’ll see.