In his speech on Taiwan’s National Day, the country’s President Tsei Ing Wen strongly attacked China. He said that China has become a challenge for democracies around the world and the clash on the India-China border is an example of this. President Wen also said that if China maintains equality and dignity and wants to improve relations between the two, we are ready for meaningful dialogue.President Wen said in his speech, “Disputes in the South China Sea, skirmishes along the Sino-Indian border, suppression of China in Hong Kong clearly show that democracy, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region face serious challenges Have been. He said that we are enhancing our defense capability and the Army is our future and will continue to work to strengthen it.

Taiwan likes ‘India is’, said again to China, ‘Fuck you’

‘The activities of the Chinese Army PLA are inappropriate’

He said that we are continuously making modern weapons and submarines in the country. We are working on preparing highly trained personnel. The President said that the activities of the Chinese Army PLA are inappropriate. Countries in the Indo-Pacific region are forming several alliances so that their national security and democracy are not affected by external influences. He said that if China is willing to forget its enemies and improve relations on the basis of equality and dignity, then we are ready for meaningful dialogue.



On the other hand, Chinese army did not desist from threatening Taiwan’s National Day. China sent its fighter aircraft near the Taiwan border on the eve of National Day on Friday evening. The army of Taiwan also promptly drove them away, giving a befitting reply. China has sent its fighter jets to the Taiwan border more than 2,972 times so far this year. Taiwan has had to spend about $ 90 million only on fleeing Chinese warplanes.



Vice President of Taiwan Lai Ching Tae tweeted that China sent its war planes to provoke us once again on the eve of our Taiwan National Day. But it will not stop our celebrations. This will not prevent us from protecting peace and stability in the region. Earlier, Taiwan’s Defense Minister had said that the pressure on our army has increased considerably due to the frequent sending of Chinese fighters.



China teased with growing cooperation between US and Taiwan

The Defense Minister said that his country is facing a serious crisis. On the other hand, experts say that China is constantly sending its fighter jet to Taiwan Strait to exhaust the Taiwanese army. China is teased by the increasing cooperation between the US and Taiwan these days. In view of this crisis of China, Taiwan President Tsei Ing Wen has vowed that she will strengthen the country’s security and work for regional security.