Sber presents a new commemorative silver coin for the coming New Year. As a New Year's gift, the Dragon AI coin is threefold symbolic. It is decorated with an image of a green dragon, the patron saint of the coming year according to the eastern calendar. At the same time, this coin symbolizes the advent of the era of artificial intelligence, because its unique design was created in collaboration with him. And, of course, a silver coin as a gift will serve as a symbolic wish for prosperity. Details are in the Lenta.ru material.

New Year's magic

The most favorite holiday is approaching, and December surrounds us with New Year's magic. On this occasion, I want to give my loved ones something special, unforgettable and meaningful. This choice is especially difficult if the New Year's spirit is important to you and you don't want to give banal gifts that are quickly forgotten. You will have to try to make a surprise that will remain in your memories for a long time. A commemorative silver coin “Dragon AI” from Sber can be such an ideal gift, exquisite and symbolic.

Photo: Sber

A work of art for a new era

Coin “Dragon AI” has gone through an unusual path from the birth of an idea to its embodiment in silver. The image of a green dragon against the backdrop of a winter landscape on the coin was the result of the joint creativity of man and artificial intelligence. First, the idea arose in the imagination of Sber's creative team, and then Sber's Kandinsky neural network generated an image of the Green Dragon, which, through the efforts of Moscow Mint designers, was realized in the final design, embodying the symbol of 2024 in silver of the highest standard. Each step was carefully worked out in order to organically combine the living warmth of human imagination with mathematical perfection in the image of the symbol of the year.

Duet of an artist with a neural network

The process of interaction between the artist and the neural network was not mechanical. It was a combination of two poles, a duet of sensory human perception and machine analytical approach. When creating the image of a dragon for the Sber coin, the artist’s creative potential acquired new possibilities due to the abilities of artificial intelligence. The Kandinsky neural network, based on the information contained in it about works of art, calculated the perfect balance of color and tone, shapes and lines.

Photo: Unsplash

Prosperity and luck

The image of a green dragon on the Sber commemorative coin will in itself give it special meaning. In Chinese culture, the dragon embodies both a bird and a snake, thereby uniting spirit and matter. He commands all four elements, therefore symbolizing supernatural power and highest wisdom. It is believed that the Year of the Dragon brings people well-being and prosperity, good luck and success to the greatest extent. The Green Wood Dragon, the patron of the coming year 2024, is flexible and tolerant, promoting growth and rebirth.

Photo: Unsplash

An unforgettable gift

Bright and unusual memorable coin “Dragon AI” will be a valuable and memorable gift for the New Year. The green dragon, the patron saint of 2024, is depicted on a 15.55 gram fine silver coin. It is at the same time valuable, a work of art, and a rare unique thing. It captures a historical moment when art merged with high technology to reproduce an ancient Chinese symbol, uniting the past and the future. Commemorative coins are issued in limited editions, so their value exceeds their face value. Such a coin will be one of those items that becomes part of the family property and is passed on by inheritance.

