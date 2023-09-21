Dragon Ball is a franchise that has managed to position itself within different generations of fans, thanks to the high range of products that they constantly launch, whether with manga, movies, figures, games and much more. And within the entire saga there are characters as mythical as the Androids, which in the context of history were created by the persistent red patrol.

For a long time, followers have wondered who could be the most powerful among these extraordinary beings, who when they were first revealed seemed invincible and without any type of weakness. That is until the Z warriors confronted them, a mission that was not exactly easy, especially when cell He fused with some to become much more powerful.

As mentioned by himself Akira Toriyamahe Android 17 He would be in theory the most powerful, given that he had hidden potential that was limited by the creator himself, but that his powers could be extended to defeat cell. This is reaffirmed in some way when it reached its final phase in G.T.a version that in the end is not canon within the main universe.

Still, we were able to see more of its capabilities in Dragon Ball Super, since he was basically the winner of the tournament of power, using his wish to save all the universes that were going to be destroyed by the supreme god of the universe. In addition to reflecting that he has superior empathy, he also demonstrated enough power to defeat his enemies with cunning, which is why he would be the strongest android.

Via: Geekmi

Editor’s note: He is definitely one of the androids with the best common sense. We have seen that since he first appeared, plus he had no bad intentions since he was taken out of his capsule.