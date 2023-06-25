













These devices come in three different presentations and are accompanied by an illustration alluding to each of the characters mentioned above. This is how the model dedicated to Goku mixes orange and blue colors.

As for Vegeta’s, it has white, blue and gold, while Frieza’s is purple and white. Each of these headphones includes voice guidance from the original artists of Dragon Ball Z.

But we mean the Japanese version. So in the case of Goku the actress Masako Nozawa can be heard, while in the case of Vegeta it is Ryou Horikawa and of Freeza, Ryuusei Nakao. Now, what are the prices of these hearing aids?

Those of Goku and Vegeta are worth the same, $216.04 dollars, around $3,707 Mexican pesos. For some reason the Freeza one is cheaper, since it only costs $88.96 dollars.

That is, just over $1,526 Mexican pesos. Surely they want to know where they can get these hearing aids from Dragon Ball Z. The most practical way will be through Amazon and select stores throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

The company that makes these hearing aids Dragon Ball Zfinal, will show them at the Japan Expo in Paris, France, which takes place from July 13 to 16, 2023.

Goku and Vegeta’s headphones have a Qualcomm 3040 chipset and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Instead, the Freezer one has a Qualcomm 3040 and the same connectivity, as well as sound compatible with aptX and AAC.

Perhaps because of the above, it is a little cheaper than the other models based on Saiyan warriors.

