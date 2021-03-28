Dragon Ball is one of the classic anime that gained more popularity not only in Japan, but in other parts of the world. Although the story focuses on Goku, the secondary characters of the fiction also played an important role in the three sagas that Akira Toriyama conceived. One of these figures is Mr. Satan, recognized as a hero for supposedly ending the threat that Cell posed to the planet.

Through the years, fans of the series believed that the name of the winner of the 24th edition of the World Martial Arts Tournament on Earth was Mr. Satan; However, the creator of Dragon Ball revealed the true identity of Videl’s father.

“Mr. Satan is a fighter’s name (…) his real name is Mark or Maku, which is an anagram of akuma (demon in Spanish). In the area where Mr. Satan lives, names are not separated into surnames and first names, so his name is only this, “said Toriyama in an interview published in the Dragon Ball Super Exciting Guide.

Also, the mangaka stated that Videl is a rearrangement of the letters of the word devil, which translated into Spanish also means demon.

Official Synopsis of Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z narrates the adult life that Goku leads, as well as the maturity of his son Gohan, with a darker and more serious touch than its predecessor. It begins with Raditz, the protagonist’s brother, who travels to Earth to discover why the planet has not yet been destroyed as it was supposed to.