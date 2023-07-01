Let’s go back to that again Dragon Ball with this nice Videl cosplayagain by elia.ferynow specialized on the subject, which in this case takes up the character in a special meaning seen only in the film Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods.

The cosplayer reproduces Videl, in the photo published on Instagram, in detail red dress seen practically only in the film in question, with a decidedly different outfit for the girl, perfectly reproduced by elia.fery.

The reproduction is therefore very faithful to the original model, with the various characteristics spot on. In the movie Battle of the Gods, in which Goku reaches the famous “Super Saiyan God” stage, Videl is revealed to be pregnant with Pan. This time jump shows the girl as an adult, and the new dress and general appearance underline this evolution of the character.

On the other hand, Videl is a character who is particularly loved, with her typical determination which then leads her to be part of the group of protagonists as Gohan’s companion. In this photo, we see her posing with one hand dragon ball.

