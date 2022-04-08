Star Comics announced that two Anime Comics dedicated to the beloved will return to Italy this summer DRAGON BALL Z from Akira Toriyama.

Starting with the next one June 26 will come back DRAGON BALL Z THE MOVIE – THE SUPER SAIYAN OF THE LEGEND, which will be available for purchase in all comics, bookstores and online stores at the introductory price of € 6.90. The August 3 it will then be the turn of DRAGON BALL Z THE MOVIE – THE DIABOLIC WARRIOR OF HELLalso available for purchase in all comics, bookstores and online stores at the introductory price of € 6.90.

Here is a very brief synopsis of the two works:

THE SUPER SAIYAN OF THE LEGEND Here is the full color anime comics of the popular feature film released in Japanese cinemas in 1993! Broly, the very powerful Super Saiyan of the legend, makes his first appearance here: don’t miss the grandiose, glowing battle between Super Saiyans on the New Planet Vegeta! THE DIABOLIC WARRIOR OF HELL The full color anime comics of the famous feature film released in Japanese cinemas in 1995 returns in a whole new guise! Goku and Vegeta use fusion to transform into Gogeta, the ultimate warrior, and fight an epic battle against Janenba, who has materialized in the afterlife! You will not be able to resist the unrivaled strength of the “perfect Saiyan” … Gogeta!

We just have to wait for more information from the publisher.

Source: Star Comics Street Facebook