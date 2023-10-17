Dragon Ball is a fairly long-lived franchise, since since its origins in the 80’s it has not stopped launching merchandise from it, whether in the form of figures, movies, video games, applications and of course, the manga of Super keep going. And while new stories emerge, fans are responsible for making tributes in the form of cosplay and also drawings that can easily pass as official.

This is the case of a work created by followers called Legend: A Dragon Ball Tale, which is an animated film that uses techniques other than those seen in projects that are created by fans of the franchise. This is an alternate story in which some characters appear ahead of time, as it takes place in the martial arts tournament where Goku faced Piccolo to save the world.

This time we have early appearances of Broly, Vegeta and some characters that should not appear until Z. Added to that is that we see a transformation of Goku which it never had in the original work.

Here you can check it:

These are the words of one of those responsible for this work, Naseer Pasha:

The pandemic allowed us to put together the budget and time to make this possible, because the entire team loves Dragon Ball Z. Give all the love to this film, because, who knows, maybe the next one will take us four years.

Remember that all the chapters of the franchise dragon ball can be enjoyed on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll.

Editor’s note: These fan arts are quite worth it, and the dubbing that they have put on other channels is very accurate, obviously they are not going to be the original voices because it is not something official for the franchise, but it turned out well.