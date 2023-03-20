For some time some fans have dreamed of seeing Vegetto become Super Saiyan 4 in the series of dragonball, and because of that, an artist decided to give them a treat. This is Japanese illustrator どらまに (@dramani5958), who shared his creation on Twitter.

In the design that accompanies this note you can see precisely the fusion of Goku and Vegeta with the Pothala Earrings with this powerful transformation that appeared in Dragon Ball GT.

To compare this design @dramani5958 drew Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta next to it. Despite the fact that Vegetto reached the same state, he maintains his black hair; yes, it is more abundant.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Z: Scientist manages to create his version of scouters that measure fighting power.

He still keeps the tail but the outfit is very different and all due to the type of fusion made. Methods for uniting two characters have always produced different results. Pothala Earrings cause a look that is characteristic.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

The same can be said for what the Fusion Dance generates. Obviously, and due to what was handled in the main series, it is not possible for Vegetto to be able to acquire the Super Saiyan 4 state seen in Dragon Ball GT.

All because the latter is not canon. It is an invention on the part of Toei Animation. However, Gogeta’s fusion as such that he also invented this studio ended up as official thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

What are the Pothala Earrings that give rise to Vegetto in Dragon Ball?

The Pothala Earrings, which give rise to Vegetto when Goku and Vegeta use them in Dragon Ball Zare mystical jewels worn by the Kaio-shin and their assistants.

It could well be said that they are part of your standard equipment and come in different presentations. Although they usually only change in terms of color.

When used by a Kaio-shin they have no effect. But if two individuals have them on opposite ears, they merge.

Fountain: Twitter.

If the fusion is between a Kaio-shin and someone who is not, it ends up as a permanent one. But when there is no one present, as is the case with Goku and Vegeta, then it only lasts an hour.

It is necessary to point out that not all the Kaio-shin know the abilities that the earrings contain, which has given rise to complicated situations in dragonball. But they are an interesting way to vary the concept of fusion within the series.

In addition to Dragon Ball Z we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.