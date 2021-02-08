Yesterday we informed you of the unfortunate death of the singer Ricardo Silva at 67 years old. The news caused pain and misery among his many fans, who remember him for his interpretation of the song Chala head Chala from Dragon Ball Z.

But that song was just one of many he sang throughout his career, which went beyond anime and encompassed Western animation. In light of that, his family shared a message with the general public.

Ricardo Silva says goodbye in the style of Dragon Ball Z

Ricardo Silva He said goodbye wishing everyone the best. He began by thanking them, saying ‘To my friends and followers thank you, thank you and more thanks for your love, your support, your trust, thank you for a life full of light’.

To the above, he added ‘I leave you a great legacy and I will always be present in it’. In this case, it refers to all the songs he has performed over the years, and that delighted the childhood of many generations of fans.

Ricardo Silva, singer of Chala Head Chala, dies

Not only from Mexico, but also from Latin America. His message continued with ‘I want to tell you that I leave quietly, without pain, without earrings, I forgave and I forgave myself’.

Later, he added ‘don’t cry to me, be happy, remember me and think of me with a smile and with my great passion for music’. Ended up with ‘no matter what happens … I’m fine already’, precisely paraphrasing the theme Chala head Chala from Dragon Ball Z, which made him so famous.

Another victim of COVID-19 in Mexico and the world

The message of Silva was shared through your account on Twitter, @Ricardo_Silva_E. The first reports of his death came from his fellow actors in Dragon Ball Z, Ismael Larumbe, who lends his voice to Have shin han; Y René Garcia, which embodies Vegeta.

The news of his death spread like wildfire on social media. Since last February 3, it was known that he was sick, and at first, the cause was not known.

It was later that it was confirmed that although he was stable, it was due to coronavirus. Yes, that pandemic that has claimed so many lives not only in Mexico, but Latin America and the rest of the world.

It is due to this illness that a talent from the dubbing world was fired. In addition to its participation in Dragon Ball Z, Ricardo Silva I participate in Inuyasha, Digimon adventure Y Pokemon, plus many animated series. Rest in peace, we will never forget it.

Source.



