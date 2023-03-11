The scouters or trackers debuted in Dragon Ball Z and this is how they ended up becoming iconic devices in the series. As such, they have been around for a long time and no one had ever built one that was functional.

However, one scientist created his own version and it is none other than Kikuhito Kawasue, a professor in the Faculty of the Department of Engineering at Miyazaki University. But they are a bit ‘different’ from the original.

What happens is that the tracker created by Kawasue, whose official name is Sow-ter, does not measure the level of power like the scouters of Dragon Ball Z.

In reality, what it detects is the weight of a pig; is a device created to help farmers weigh their animals.

This uses Artificial Intelligence and comparison with thousands of photos of these mammals to calculate how much they weigh without putting them on a scale. It’s quite practical.

Fountain: Dragon Ball Official.

The name Sow-ter comes from a pun between the term scouter and buta, which is Japanese for pig. This comprises a 3D camera and smart glasses attached to a helmet.

The lenses allow you to appreciate a scenario in real time. When the camera captures a pig, its weight is displayed. Pig farms have thousands of specimens and this device makes it more practical to calculate the weight of each one.

Who invented the scouters in Dragon Ball Z?

While the scouters in Dragon Ball Z They are the idea of ​​Akira Toriyama, inside the manga their creators are the tsufur, who were the original inhabitants of the planet Vegeta, which before had the name of Plant.

But this varies depending on the continuity, as it can also be attributed to Kikono from the Frieza Empire. Since then he has appeared again and again in the series but Goku and company with the changes in his power disrupted the use of him.

Fountain: Dragon Ball Official.

on the site of dragonball appears an interview with Professor Kikuhito Kawasue he was asked if the trackers were the source of inspiration for the Sow-ter.

His answer was ‘I had never heard of them before, but when my students saw the device I had developed, they all commented that it was like a scouter’.

Kawasue confessed that this is how he found out about its existence and incidentally motivated him to read dragonball to see the similarities of Toriyama’s creation and his own.

