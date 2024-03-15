













Dragon Ball Z: Networks treat Yamcha as a fallen soldier, but the community forgets why Bulma threw him away









And suddenly, Yamcha became a trend on social networks. This character who did not shine much in Dragon Ball Z is a topic of conversation for some interesting reasons, since there is a publication in X that makes him look like a kind of martyr or fallen soldier.

The publication dedicated to Yamcha is certainly old, as he says that he treated Bulma very well and that, despite that, she ended up with Vegeta. The thing here is that not everyone remembers the conversation Trunks and Goku had in Dragon Ball Z.

In the anime, Trunks confesses to Goku that his father is Vegeta, However, the conversation does not stop there, as it comes to light that his mother is Bulma. This surprises Goku, who points out that he ended up with the grumpy Saiyan prince instead of Yamcha. The reason is that The latter was unfaithful to the heiress of Capsule Corp.

If you played DBZ Kakarot there is a secondary story where it seems that Yamcha is innocent, because it is assumed that everything is a misunderstanding with some girls and that he had not done anything, but well, all this is fairly canon.

Source: Toei Animation

Take a look at the conversation around Yamcha in X to give you an idea of ​​what's going on.

Where to watch Dragon Ball Z in Mexico?

There are several ways to watch Dragon Ball Z in Mexico. The first and simplest is through the streaming service. Crunchyroll where the entire series is with subtitles and Latin dubbing.

Then, if you have cable television services, on the Bitme channel you will find that they show Dragon Ball on a recurring basis. You will also find this anime on Adult Swim. Now it's a matter of luck. Azteca 7 is a channel that usually also broadcasts DBZ.

The options to watch Dragon Ball Z are there and it is a matter of taking advantage of them. It excites you? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

