From “Give Me Back My Gohan” to “Attack of the Dragon,” all of the movies Dragon Ball Z will be added to the catalog of Crunchyroll with its dubbing for Latin America.

On November 23 we will have the arrival of the following films:

Give me back my Gohan! (1989)

The Strongest Man in the World (1990)

The Decisive Super Battle for Earth (1990)

Goku is a Super Saiyan (1991)

The Most Powerful Rivals (1991)

The Mightiest Warriors (1992)

The Battle of the Three Saiyans (1992)

The Invincible Power (1993)

The galaxy is in danger (1993)

Return of the Legendary Warrior (1994)

The Final Fight (1994)

The fusion of Goku and Vegeta (1995)

Dragon Attack (1995)

A week later, on November 30, the first season of Saint Seiya Omega (episodes 1 to 51) will also come to Crunchyroll with its respective dubbing into Spanish for Latin America.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi When?

The fans of Dragon Ball Z They will be happy that they will be able to see the classic animated films of the 90’s again in Spanish for Latin America through Crunchyroll. The point is that these followers of Goku’s adventures also consume video games and are waiting for an important announcement.

As you probably already know, the fourth installment of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichithe thing is that since the game was announced with a very short teaser, nothing more has been said about the project.

At the time of writing this note, it seems that Bandai Namco could make a formal announcement through The Game Awards 2023, however, there are no signs that this will happen in the near future. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

