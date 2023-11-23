Despite its popularity as anime, the movies dragon ball They are not as well known by most fans, beyond the new ones. In this way, Crunchyroll wants to correct this, since as of today, November 23, 2023, multiple feature films Dragon Ball Z and Saint Seiya will come to this streaming platform.

Basically, all movies Dragon Ball Z They will be available on Crunchyroll with their Latin Spanish dubbing, something fans can appreciate. This is the complete list of the films that arrive today on this platform:

-Dragon Ball Z: Give me back my Gohan! (1989)

-Dragon Ball Z: The Strongest Man in this World (1990)

-Dragon Ball Z: The decisive super battle for the entire Earth (1990)

-Dragon Ball Z: Goku is a Super Saiyan (1991)

-Dragon Ball Z: The Mightiest Rivals (1991)

-Dragon Ball Z: The Mightiest Warriors (1992)

-Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Three Saiyans (1992)

-Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Invincible Power (1993)

-Dragon Ball Z: The Galaxy is in Danger (1993)

-Dragon Ball Z: Return of the Legendary Warrior (1994)

-Dragon Ball Z: The Final Fight (1994)

-Dragon Ball Z: The Fusion of Goku and Vegeta (1995)

-Dragon Ball Z: Attack of the Dragon (1995)

For its part, Next November 30th it will be available Saint Seiya Omega on Crunchyroll, which also comes with dubbing into Latin Spanish. Returning to Dragon Ball, all the Z era feature films are now available. This means that classics like Dragon Ball Z: Return of the Legendary Warrior from 1994 and Dragon Ball Z: The Fusion of Goku and Vegeta of 1995 are now available to all interested parties. Something extremely special that fans cannot afford to miss.

While these stories are loved by fans, they are not canon. This means that none of these adventures have an impact on the general plot of Dragon Ball, so Broly’s appearances do not influence Dragon Ball Super. It was not until The Battle of the Gods that the tapes began to be part of the canon, something that we have seen with Resurrection F, Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Editor’s Note:

This is the perfect time to remember our childhood. Although I don’t remember seeing all these movies, the first times I saw Broly or Vegeta and Goku merge are still in my memory, I even still remember the VHS of The decisive super battle across the entire Earth.

Via: Crunchyroll