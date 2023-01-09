Bandai Namco is very mysterious about the downloadable content or DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot but it is quite possible that the nature of part of it is already known.

All due to the work of two tipsters, @DbsHype and @eL_Maverik. Apparently this game will receive the part of the story that corresponds to the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament.

This will be the fifth DLC that this title developed by CyberConnect2 will receive. It is the one that will follow after Bardock’s, which has already been announced and of which there are several videos. It is necessary to point out that this arc does not correspond to the anime of Dragon Ball Z.

It’s actually at the end of the first anime in the series and marks Goku’s reappearance as a young fighter. It is during this stage of the story that he fights against Piccolo Jr. and Ten Shin Han, meeting again with Krillin, Yamcha, Milk and his other friends.

If this information about the DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot turns out to be true, surely there will be many fans who will be happy. A long time has passed since this part of Akira Toriyama’s work has been adapted into a video game.

However, as always with unofficial information, it is best to keep your expectations low so as not to be disappointed. But it is quite possible that soon there will be information about it.

What can be expected from Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and its DLC?

While waiting for a confirmation regarding the above, there is a DLC that we can expect from Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. That’s the one from -Bardock- Alone Against Fate.

This one does correspond to the anime of Dragon Ball Z and is focused on Bardock, Goku’s father. It will be available in all versions of the game from January 13. That same day the versions of the game will be released for Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

Bardock’s DLC is only the first of three to come to the game. The one that corresponds to the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament, as we mentioned before, should be the second one.

So it remains up in the air which is the other one that will receive this title. Hopefully on January 13 there will be more information about it. If not, then you should be a little patient. What is certain is that this game appeals a lot to the power of nostalgia.

In addition to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot We have more video game information at EarthGamer.