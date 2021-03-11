This news has been rumored for many weeks, the fact that the last game of the Japanese franchise Dragon Ball would arrive improved for Xbox Series X | S, where it has not yet made the official arrival despite the good sales that the video game has meant. to the company. According to a possible mistake, or not, it seems that this longing could be getting closer and closer.
This is confirmed by a video (already deleted) published by Bandai Namco Latin America, who on their official Instagram account announced a trailer for the new DLC of the Dragon Ball adventure, whose complement will allow us to play with Trunks in the future. At the end of the video, you can see the consoles on which the DLC will be available, clearly appearing Xbox Series X | S.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot could arrive improved to Xbox Series X | S
This can mean two things: The first is that indeed Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot together with its DLC, could be on the way to Xbox Series X | S with important improvements, thanks to the potential of the console as it is told.Gamingbolt. The second thing is that it was just an editing error in the video. In any case, if the river sounds it is because it has water, since the video was deleted in a matter of minutes.
Until now Bandai Namco has not confirmed anything about this leak, but it is very likely that it is true, since the video game is currently quite successful. It would not be surprising if the company wants to expand and maintain that good streak by adding more platforms for the title.
Today, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.
