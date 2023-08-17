BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that the new DLC of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROTthe relative one 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament narrated in the first animated series, is available for purchase today. We can see the launch trailer below.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The DLC 5 of is now available DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROTwhich expands the story by offering players the opportunity to experience a storyline straight from Goku’s adolescence.

Set during the 23rd World Tournament, to which the latest episode of the Dragon Ball anime is dedicated, the DLC will invite players to the arena for intense competition with a series of epic fights that will recall the original work.

But since the story is set before the events of Dragon Ball Z, in the arena each character’s ability will mirror the story of the manga: players will be limited in the use of ki and will not be able to fly during fights!

To win the World Tournament they will therefore have to make the most of all their skills and ingenuity. While engaging in the main battles in the arena, players will also be able to explore its surroundings, discover new side-quests, and unlock other exclusive content for the game.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as being compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us: