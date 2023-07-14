













Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveals New Trailer For 23rd Martial Arts Tournament DLC







That’s right, before he went Super Saiyan, Goku had to train and exceed his limits to defeat his greatest enemies and Piccolo was no exception, especially when we saw them in the final of the Martial Arts Tournament. This Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has everything a fan of the series wants.

From what is possible to appreciate from this trailer is that we have the fight between Goku and Ten Shin Han, which is a rematch of the previous tournament in which the man with the three eyes narrowly defeated the disciple of Master Roshi. It also has Ten Shin Han fighting the android version of Tao Pai Pai.

The icing on the cake is, without a doubt, the duel between Goku and Piccolo since here we see how the – at that time – evil half of Kamisama, becomes a giant and you have to defeat him in a boss battle.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – The Second Season Pass

It is worth noting that the DLC we are talking about is not the first one that has Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. We already had one with Whiz and Beerus, then another where we have to fight Golden Frieza and one more dedicated to Trunks.

The most recent DLC for the second season pass focused on Goku’s father. The one that follows is the Martial Arts Tournament and, if the rumors are true, the next content will be dedicated to the prologue of Dragon Ball Z which is where Goku faces Uub.

