













Dragon Ball Z Kakarot revealed the date of its next DLC









The DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will arrive on August 17, 2023. It will adapt the arc of the 23rd. Franchise World Martial Arts Tournament.

In other words, the characters we expect are Goku, in his new look, taller and tailless. Also to Piccolo Junior, a mysterious woman, an extravagant man who doesn’t appear to be what Tao Pai Pai is anymore.

Of course, we will see the changes in designs and size due to the abilities and powers of each of the participants, it will undoubtedly be a very entertaining installment.

Source: Bandai Namco

The new DLC will include the “Ground Battle” stage.

We recommend you: UFO: Get ready for the arrival of the 7 most amazing aliens in anime!

More details about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

The Bandai Namco video game was released in January 2020. His delivery was simultaneous to the West and the East. Initially it was only available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Almost a year later, the Nintendo Switch port came out, arriving in September 2021.

In January 2021 it was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS.

Currently, the DLCs are:

“New Power Awakens – Part 1”- April 2020.

“New Power Awakens – Part 2” – November 2020.

“Trunks: The Warrior Of Hope” – June 2021.

The video game of the super Saiyans is around 500 MXN (Xbox One) up to 900 MXN (Nintendo Switch).

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)