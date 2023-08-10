BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And CyberConnect2 have announced the release date for the new and highly anticipated DLC of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT which will take us back to the times of 23rd Tenkaichi Tournamentthe last of the first original series.

The DLC will be available from next August 27th all over the world. We remind you that DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu