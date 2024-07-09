Although four years have passed since its launch, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot continues to receive additional content. To celebrate eight million downloads, CyberConnect2 has decided to surprise all players with a completely free missionwhich is focused entirely on Mr. Satan.

While many thought that the story of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotin this new free DLC, known as Legendary Super Satan, Players take on the role of Gohan, who has to help Mr. Satan train and obtain the powers of a Super Saiyan..

A new journey & blonde Satan awaits in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT. Now is the perfect time to jump in – the new sub-quest is available for free: https://t.co/BcZvv8e27A #DBZK pic.twitter.com/dxUlYnlyWp — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) July 8, 2024

While this additional content is somewhat short, it is an interesting and entertaining way to thank all the players who have accompanied Goku and company in recent years. It is currently unknown if another wave of DLC will arrive. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotbut everything seems to indicate that this could be the last addition for this beloved title.

Let us remember that over the years, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot received six DLC packswhich have focused on exploring canon and unofficial sections of Akira Toriyama’s work. Here we find adaptations of OVAs, such as Gohan & TrunksHowever, the film territory has been little explored, so the developers could take this route if they want to spice up this installment.

We remind you that Legendary Super Satan’s mission for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It is now available. In related topics, you can learn more about the success of this title here. Likewise, this is the trailer for the Dragon Ball amusement park.

It’s good to see that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 haven’t forgotten all the fans of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. After the success of this title, it will be interesting to see if similar titles are already in the works, but with other properties, something that will probably also be well received by the public.

Via: Dragon Ball Games.