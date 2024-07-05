Four years ago one of the most beloved games of the most famous franchise created by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotwhich has been quite popular due to the fact that it tells us almost the entire story of the Saiyan who came to Earth and saved it for a couple of months in the process. And it all starts from the arrival of Raditz to the beginnings of Super with the gods of destruction, which is a pretty big deal for the franchise.

The best thing is that it did not stay in the vanilla game, because over time some DLCs were released, with the story of the warriors of the future, the father of Gokuthe origins of the little boy with a tail and a few more episodes that people were grateful to have at the time. There are even those who are asking for a game of the year edition or something similar, which contains the base game plus additional content, either within the physical medium or with a downloadable code.

Through official networks, it has been shared that the game has already sold eight million copies, and to celebrate it they showed a new image. Here you can see it:

Over 8 million of you have shown your support for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT. Thank you for helping us reach this great milestone – we hope you look forward to what’s coming next! #DBZK pic.twitter.com/c8TnMYbW0o — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) July 4, 2024

Here is the description of the game: