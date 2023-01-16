Red light for the long-awaited next-gen update of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROTwhich at the time of launch encountered many problems both on Playstation 5 what up Xbox Series X|S. On PS5 however, the update somehow succeeded in its purpose despite everything, while on branded new-generation consoles Microsoft there is a bug that crashes the console, thus leading to BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment to postpone the official launch of the new to a later date DLC -BARDOCK- Alone Against Fate he was born in Season Pass 2.

In the Tweet that reports the announcement, the company wanted to remind users that it is still possible to play KAKAROT and related contents in the release Xbox One also accessible from next-gen consoles.

“DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT” for PS5, PS4 and Xbox One can still be played. The new DLC “-BARDOCK- Alone Against Fate” and “Season Pass 2”, which were scheduled for distribution on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam, will be available as scheduled. — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) January 12, 2023

With a recent hint, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment seems to have anticipated that the next DLC of the game will be dedicated to 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Tournament. If you missed the news, you can retrieve it by following this link.

Source: Official Twitter page