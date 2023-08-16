Tomorrow, Thursday 17 August 2023, the players of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot will be able to relive the clash between Goku and Junior (or Piccolo, in the original version) and the emotions of the 23rd Martial Arts Tournament thanks to the launch of theexpansion “The 23rd World Tournament”which will be available on all platforms, therefore PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
For the occasion Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer which shows some of the highlights of this story arc, while reminding us of the upcoming release of the DLC. As we can see we will be able to relive all the most important matches of the tournament, including those between Goku and Piccolo against the Supreme in disguise.
Post-launch support for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Launched in January 2020, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action RPG that relives the story of Dragon Ball Z and its most iconic fights. After launch, it received massive support from the CyberConnect 2 developers.
In addition to the expansion “The 23rd World Tournament”, previously came the two-part DLC “A New Power Awakens” from Dragon Ball Super, “Trunks: The Warrior of Hope” and “Bardock: Alone Against Fate” revived the story of Goku’s father.
#Dragon #Ball #Kakarot #launch #trailer #DLC #23rd #World #Tournament #tomorrow
Leave a Reply