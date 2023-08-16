Tomorrow, Thursday 17 August 2023, the players of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot will be able to relive the clash between Goku and Junior (or Piccolo, in the original version) and the emotions of the 23rd Martial Arts Tournament thanks to the launch of theexpansion “The 23rd World Tournament”which will be available on all platforms, therefore PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

For the occasion Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer which shows some of the highlights of this story arc, while reminding us of the upcoming release of the DLC. As we can see we will be able to relive all the most important matches of the tournament, including those between Goku and Piccolo against the Supreme in disguise.