January 13th is supposed to be a special day for users of Dragon Ball Z Kakakarot since the version of this RPG would be released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, the question is that bandai namco revealed that there was a problem with the game and it is no longer possible to update it on the console Microsoft.

If you have the PS4 version of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot you just need to go to the PlayStation Store and you will find the legend of Free Update and that’s it. It’s really not great science. It’s a similar process on Xbox, even more instant, because it does it automatically if you have the game installed on an Xbox Series X | S.

The game is supposed to download automatically on the Xbox Series X|S, but a bug prevents the game from starting. Bandai Namco is already working on how to fix this release.

Source: Bandai Namco

Secondly, the release of Bardock’s DLC on Xbox One is also postponed which is the start of the second season of the game. It must be emphasized that these issues are only occurring with the Xbox Series X|S.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have a second expansion and will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series

Your Dragon Ball Z Kakarot save data on Xbox will not have problems

must be noted that Xbox is gracious enough to give all users the opportunity to back up their save files to the cloud for free. One would imagine that with the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot issue, these files would become corrupted. Fortunately, Bandai Namco has already said that there will be no problem.

Bandai Namco asks consumers not to attempt to play the game until the issue is resolved. Hopefully it will be soon because many were looking forward to this update and want to see Goku and his friends in action in 4K and 60 frames per second.

We will be aware of everything that is revealed in the coming days. From our side we can say that the digital copy we have is updating without problems.

Are you going to play DBZ Kakarot in the next gen? Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

Font