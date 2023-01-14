January 13 is an important day for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotsince in addition to receiving the DLC based on Bardock, Goku’s father, the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S came out.

Regarding these consoles, it is worth knowing how to update the game by having the PS4 and Xbox One versions. In the case of the Microsoft platform, the process is quite simple and all thanks to Smart Delivery technology.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot it has such an option, also known as intelligent delivery, and the update is direct. By having the game installed on the Xbox Series X | S, the process is carried out automatically.

However, at the moment there is an annoying technical error that prevents this process on this platform. That’s why the update was delayed. The responsible team investigates what is happening.

Font: Bandai Namco.

It is the message on Twitter that accompanies this note is where the above is highlighted. To actualize Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PS5 the process varies. If the copy is digital, then you have to go to the PlayStation Store, look for the game in its PS5 version and download it.

But if it is physical, you have to insert the disc, go to the PS Store and do the same. Of course, every time you want to play the console, you will always ask for the original disc that works as an identifier.

Due to a technical issue, the update of #DBZK on Xbox series will be delayed until further notice. Our technical teams are investigating the matter. – Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) January 12, 2023

How much is the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bardock DLC worth?

In addition to the process of updating Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 there will surely be those who want to know how much Bardock’s DLC is worth.

On PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 the price is $19.99 dollars, around $375.07 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

As for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, the mention of how much this downloadable content costs does not appear and all due to the technical problem it has.

Font: Bandai Namco.

Regarding the version for PC through Steam, the price of – BARDOCK – Alone Against Fate – is the official name of this DLC – is $319 Mexican pesos.

What about the Nintendo Switch version? In his case it costs $399 pesos. As always, the price varies by region due to the price of each currency. What is true is that Bandai Namco puts its games on sale frequently and that also applies to its DLC.

