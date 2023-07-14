It’s all about the iconic ring in which the martial arts tournaments in which Goku and his companions have repeatedly participated and triumphed take place, which should certainly be familiar to anyone who has seen the anime series or read the manga.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot dedicated to expansion “ The 23rd World Tournament “, previously announced under the title “Chaos at the World Tournament”, which shows the new “Ground Battle” arena .

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will allow us to relive the clash between Goku and Junior

The video also shows various sequences of the fifth Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, which will allow players to relive the emotions of thestory arc of the 23rd Martial Arts Tournament of Toriyama’s work and in particular the clash between Goku and the evil Junior (or Piccolo, in the original version), as well as all the other most important meetings that took place during the competition.

At the moment the expansion does not yet have a release date carved in stone, with more details expected to arrive over the next few weeks. What is certain that it will be available on all platforms where it is possible to buy Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, therefore PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.