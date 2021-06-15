The open-world action RPG debuted on PS4 and Xbox One in early 2020.

The Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 has brought us great news for Nintendo Switch players who are fans of Dragon Ball. And it is that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the open world action RPG based on the “Z” saga of the Akira Toriyama series, coming to Nintendo Switch this year. And not only that, it will also include the DLC ‘A New Power Awakens‘output.

Originally released for PS4 and Xbox One in early 2020, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot runs through the events of the series with an open-world proposition, which combine battles and RPG elements with side missions and activities. With their edition of Nintendo Switch, console players will relive their history throughout 4 sagas, fighting known enemies, and discovering the Dragon Ball universe like never before.

As we mentioned before, the Nintendo Switch edition of the game includes A New Power Awakens expansion pack. Two contents that first introduced Beerus with the Super Saiyan God, and later Golden Frieza. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be available on Nintendo Switch September 24.

Nintendo’s conference at E3 2021 has had big announcements and surprises. On the one hand, the new Metroid Dread has been presented, in 2D, for Nintendo Switch. And, on the other hand, we have received the first gameplay trailer for Breath of the Wild 2. Likewise, a Zelda Game and Watch has been announced, available this year.

