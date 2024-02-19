BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And CyberConnect2 have shared a gameplay trailer of about two minutes which shows us some unreleased excerpts from the DLC called “Goku's Next Journey” For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROTarriving this month.

In the video we can see Gokuwith his new blue gi, fight against his son Goten. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Goku's Next Journey gameplay

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu