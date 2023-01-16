The inconveniences continue for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrotwhose free upgrades to the next gen version for Xbox Series X|S has been postponed to a date to be defined due to unidentified “technical problems” encountered by the developers.

After the problems that emerged for the PS5 version, which however did not involve all users, the most serious situation seems to have emerged on the Xbox front, with Bandai Namco forced to directly postpone the release of the upgrade to the Xbox Series X | S version. The free upgrade was supposed to be officially available from January 13, 2023, but for Microsoft consoles you will have to wait for a new date not yet reported by Bandai Namco.

This problem also brings with it another consequence, namely the postponement of the DLC Bardock: Alone Against Fate and Season Pass 2, which were connected precisely with the general update of the game. These too have been postponed to a date to be specified on Xbox Series X | S, pending clarifications from the publisher.

The bug hits during the automatic download of the update, which causes the software to hang with the game “can’t progress”, apparently. It also seems that this only affects the use of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Xbox Series X|S, while it does not emerge if you use the game on Xbox One.

The problem is currently under investigation by Bandai Namco, which has recommended users not to try to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Xbox Series X|S until the matter is resolved, pending further information.