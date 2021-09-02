BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a trailer dedicated to the unreleased contents of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET.

As previously anticipated the version Nintendo Switch of the title will have a number of new features, including two unpublished stories for Gotenks and Vegetto. Also if in the main game the two warriors were only usable in some specific sections of the game, now it will be possible to use them whenever we want after completing their sub-missions.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET will be available from next September 24th on Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the title you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET – Gotenks & Vegetto

Find out more about Gotenks and Vegito’s new missions in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET for Nintendo Switch in this video! DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET brings new features and new content to Nintendo Switch, including two stories based on Gotenks and Vegito. Both characters – who were only playable during certain specific events in the main game – will always be usable after finishing the sub-missions. For the new trailer: https://youtu.be/_NlxLgsLbiU DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET will be available from September 24 for NINTENDO Switch. The game’s pre-orders also include the additional sub-mission “A Challenge with Friends”, a cooking item that improves player stats, 10 D Medals, and early access to training with Bonyu, a new designed character by Akira Toriyama. The sub-missions of the two characters will also be available on other platforms in the future. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, follow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment