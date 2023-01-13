Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot is available starting today also on PS5 and Xbox Series X|Spurchasable in physical or digital format, or downloadable with free upgrade by all owners of the game in the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

L’next-gen update for the tie-in signed CyberConnect2 it arrives in conjunction with the release of the Bardock DLC, and it is certainly no coincidence: the idea is to push new users also and above all to enrich the basic experience through the expansions published over time, and the one dedicated to Goku’s father appears particularly interesting.

Fans of the work created by Akira Toriyama in fact, they will certainly remember the feature film Dragon Ball Z: Origin of the Mythwhich told precisely the story of the Saiyan warrior Bardock and his dramatic clash with Freeza: it is precisely that story that inspired the events of the DLC.

“Just like in the main Kakarot series, the DLC recreates famous scenes from the anime and additionally depicts the life of the Saiyans on the planet Vegeta and their relationship with Bardock’s friends, which have never been represented in previous games,” reads the PlayStation Blog.

“The new Planet Vegeta map allows players to freely explore locations such as the Frieza Army base and Saiyan settlements. It is also possible to participate in various side missions at the request of Baddack’s friends. In these side missions, it may be possible to catch unknown aspects of various characters.”

As far as the next-gen version of the base game is concerned, a whole series of technical improvements will be introduced compared to what was seen on PS4 and Xbox One, in this case a higher resolution, improved quality assets and the possibility of activating a mode at 60 frames per second for smoother and more responsive gameplay.

Further details can be found, as usual, in our review of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.