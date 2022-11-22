BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released the first gameplay of the DLC dedicated to Bardak for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT. As previously anticipated, in fact, a second Season Pass will be released very soon for the game which will include three additional stories, including the one that will see the father of Goku. The trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to see a portion of “-Bardak- Alone Against Fate” in which we will be able to relive the battle of Planet Kanassa.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. An improved version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be available worldwide starting from 13 January 2023, you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Gameplay

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu