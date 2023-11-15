The cast and story continue to expand Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotas we see with the Baby Goku protagonist of this new one trailerreferring to the story included in the DLC on the 23rd Tenkaichi Tournament, which sees the protagonist in a rejuvenated version.

The story of the DLC starts three years after the battle with King Piccolo that threw the world into terror.

Goku, who has become a particularly powerful young fighter, confronts Ma Junior, the reincarnation of King Piccolo.

Having entered the Tenkaichi Budokai (World Tournament), Ma Junior essentially wants to fight to get revenge on Goku, who destroyed him in the past. The fight for the fate of the world and the title of Tenkaichi begins now!