Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot will soon have a new one DLCs titled Chaos at the World Tournamentas reported by the official Bandai Namco Asia Twitter account, which also published the first images of this new additional expansion for the game.

There is also the announcement of the timing of the events narrated in this new DLC, which take place during the 23rd Tenkaichi Tournamentor “23rd World Martial Arts Tournament” as it is defined in the international version.

It is a particular moment in the manga and anime series by Akira Toriyama, which presents several twists, new meetings and interesting returns.

It belongs to the classic period of Dragon Ball, with many historical characters inside including Krilin, Yamcha, Chichi, “Divo”, Tenshinhan and others, but above all it is the moment of Piccolo’s grand entrance, who from then on becomes an element of fundamental importance in advancing the story.

Besides some Images published by Bandai Namco, there are still no further details, which will be revealed in the next period, such as the release date of this new expansion. The last one we saw for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, in addition to the free upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, was the one dedicated to Bardock, which you can learn more about in our review of the Bardock – Alone Against Fate DLC .