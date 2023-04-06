Below we mention the dates and the anime series that will have dubbing on the Crunchyroll platform in the expected spring season:
Dragon Ball Z Kai
- Seasons 1 and 2, available from April 20
- Seasons 3 and 4, available May 18
ODDTAXI
- Season 1, available from April 27
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
- Season 1, available from May 4
LogHorizon
- Season 1, available from May 11
Let’s remember that Crunchyroll has the precious dubbing Thursdays, It is a special day in which we can enjoy a delivery with new voices for our characters.
However, several series have dubbing, in addition, the most popular have it almost immediately, when they have their premieres, as was the case with Chainsaw Man.
Crunchyroll’s simuldubs for the spring 2023 season
- Vinland Saga: Season 2 continues)
- A Galaxy Next Door – Date to be announced
- Dr STONE: Season 3 – To be announced
- hell’s paradise – To be announced
- I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World – To be announced
- KONOSUBA: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! – To be announced
- MASHLE: Magic and Muscles – To be announced
- My Home Hero – To be announced
- My One-Hit Kill Sister – To be announced
- Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage – To be announced
- Skip and Loafer – To be announced
- The Ancient Magus Bride: Season 2 – TBA
- The Cafe Terrace and its Goddesses – To be announced
- TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You – Season 2 – To be announced
- Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion – To be announced
- Yuri Is My Job! – To be announced
- In Another World With My Smartphone: Season 2 – TBA
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc – To be announced
Crunchyroll simuldubs refer to anime episodes that are dubbed and released in the same season as their simulcast subtitles. In other words, they are the fastest deliveries.
