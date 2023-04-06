













Dragon Ball Z Kai will arrive at Crunchyroll with everything and its controversial dubbing

Below we mention the dates and the anime series that will have dubbing on the Crunchyroll platform in the expected spring season:

Dragon Ball Z Kai

Seasons 1 and 2, available from April 20

Seasons 3 and 4, available May 18

ODDTAXI

Season 1, available from April 27

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

Season 1, available from May 4

Source: Sunrise

LogHorizon

Season 1, available from May 11

Let’s remember that Crunchyroll has the precious dubbing Thursdays, It is a special day in which we can enjoy a delivery with new voices for our characters.

However, several series have dubbing, in addition, the most popular have it almost immediately, when they have their premieres, as was the case with Chainsaw Man.

We recommend: Why anime fandubs can sound better than the official dubbing

Crunchyroll’s simuldubs for the spring 2023 season

Vinland Saga: Season 2 continues)

A Galaxy Next Door – Date to be announced

Dr STONE: Season 3 – To be announced

hell’s paradise – To be announced

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World – To be announced

KONOSUBA: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! – To be announced

MASHLE: Magic and Muscles – To be announced

My Home Hero – To be announced

My One-Hit Kill Sister – To be announced

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage – To be announced

Skip and Loafer – To be announced

The Ancient Magus Bride: Season 2 – TBA

The Cafe Terrace and its Goddesses – To be announced

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You – Season 2 – To be announced

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion – To be announced

Yuri Is My Job! – To be announced

In Another World With My Smartphone: Season 2 – TBA

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc – To be announced

Crunchyroll simuldubs refer to anime episodes that are dubbed and released in the same season as their simulcast subtitles. In other words, they are the fastest deliveries.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.