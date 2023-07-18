













What is the truth about it? To begin with, the ultimate Warrior Z never says that he is using said technique with such a level. In the original voice work he only mentions the Kaiohken.

But that’s not to say there isn’t a bit of truth to this story. What happens is that the basis of what was said before is an image that promotes this tape of Dragon Ball Z.

In part of this can be read ‘Shout!! Kaiohken x100!!! Crush the evil!! Will the Kaiohken work against Slug, who is said to be even stronger than Frieza?’. There is no shortage of those who say that this confirms that the Kaiohken reaches the level said before.

For a long time, fans traced the origin of this promotional Dragon Ball Z: Son Goku, the Super Saiyan without discovering its origin.

It is now known that the image comes from #12 of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. But it’s not a magazine article, it was a fold-out poster of the cover.

Also, it was not in black and white but in color. His departure was on February 26, 1991, two weeks before the film’s premiere.

The only highlight of this poster of Dragon Ball Z: Son Goku, the Super Saiyanjin is the mention of Kaiohken x 100 times against Slug. So, does Goku really use it in this animated tape?

Fountain: Toei Animation.

This is up for debate. In addition to this illustration there is a mention of this technique in a promotional video used to sell this film on VHS.

It is possible that in the original script the Kaiohken x 100 times does appear… but it did not make it to the final version.

