Anime fans and the world of dubbing in Mexico are waiting for good news, after it became known that Ricardo Silva he had to be intubated for complications due to Covid-19.

It was through social networks where it became known about the state of health of Silva, who is recognized for interpreting in Spanish the opening theme of Dragon Ball Z, Chala head Chala.

Your fellow voice actress, Isabel Martiñón, was the first to share the news about the singer of Dragon ball, asking his friends to come together to ask for the well-being of the singer and actor.

‘Friends! I ask you to join me in prayer for the speedy recovery of our dear friend. Ricardo Silva, since he is intubated due to Covid‘, wrote Martinon on Facebook.

Fans unite in a ‘genkidama’ by Ricardo Silva

Immediately, the information went viral among anime followers, especially fans of Dragon ball, who began to send several messages for the recovery of the interpreter.

In addition to Martinon, other famous voices of the dubbing joined the support for Ricardo Silva. Since Juan Carralero until René Garcia, thanked for the words of encouragement on social networks.

Also, the dubbing school, Aftermoon Films, founded by Silva himself, asked all friends and fans to raise their ki as in Dragon ball, to send the good vibes to the interpreter of songs from other series such as Digimon, Super champions, Duck adventures Y Pokemon.

Family reports that Ricardo is stable

Shortly after the actor’s situation was reported, his family issued a statement on social networks, in which they explained that Ricardo is intubated but is stable, so they asked for respect for the situation.

‘For Ricardo the most important thing is his friends, so he is doing everything to recover soon to continue sharing his music with you.‘, it reads in the release.



