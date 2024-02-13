













That is what came to light a few years ago when an illustration appeared where you can see the different concepts that this mangaka played with when working with his work.

In fact, Gohan could look even more like a student if we take a look at his preliminary design of Dragon Ball Z. On the far left he can be seen with a slightly overly elaborate uniform and a cap.

Next to him is another design of him with glasses, something that ultimately did happen when Goku's son was older.

There is another drawing where you can see Gohan with a harsher gesture, which looks more like Vegeta than his father.

In some ways he remembers his old self in the Future Trunks timeline, where he faces the evil versions of Android No. 17 and No. 18.

The one in the middle is a little closer to the one that ended up making it to the manga and consequently to the anime. Dragon Ball Z.

The one on the far left looks like a tribute to Future Trunks; The design of the clothing is similar. At least that's what some fans think when they take a look.

In the end Gohan had a different appearance in Dragon Ball Z. But it is clear that Akira Toriyama played with various ideas and some were simply abandoned.

However, others were saved to be used in another way. Like the lenses we mentioned before, which we can see in Dragon Ball Super: Super Herothe latest animation from Toei Animation that belongs to the general canon.

