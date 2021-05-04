Just when you thought you had already discovered all the secrets behind the opening of Dragon Ball Z, you discover one more that you may have overlooked because it was not so important.

What secret are we talking about? Of one who had been years without a concrete answer: whose face is in red that appears in the entrance video of the series? It is worth emphasizing that the first entry topic of Dragon Ball Z It has several animations and the one we saw in Latin America was just one of them.

That red face that appears in the opening of Dragon balHe who is given in the arc of the Androids and the Cell Games is nothing more and nothing less than him Dr. Maki Gero, the man behind the creation of the deadliest warriors in the Red patrol.

It should be emphasized that many fans thought that it was a generic character, especially since that opening of Dragon Ball Z we saw over and over again from the first chapter, which certainly ruined the presentation of the Super Saiyan and the arrival of Trunks .

The first opening of Dragon Ball Z had several animations

If you start looking on YouTube for the first opening of Dragon Ball Z you are going to find that it is very different from the one we saw in Latam – even when it is the same song -. For example, before seeing the ‘glacier’ being destroyed, we have an open field, full of peace.

Then, in that very first opening, it is also possible to see the flying cloud passing between mountains and a red background. Also, when Bulma, Puar Y Oolong they are running from something, and Gohan also of a dinosaur, instead of leaving Trunks Y Vegeta, we have Krillin, Have shin hanya Yamcha with his special attacks.

Even at the end of that first opening of Dragon Ball Z Roshi, Yamcha, Ten Shin Han, Chaoz, Krilling and Goku appear using their famous magic staff. Depending on the season, it is what we saw in the sequence that accompanied Cha-La Head Cha-La.

