Who watched the anime Dragon Ball Z they know that Raditz, Goku’s older brother, never got the chance to transform into a super saiyan due to his untimely death.

Well, someone decided to give it to him. The person in charge is J’s Candy Holiday (@JsCandyHell), a professional animator who is a fan of Akira Toriyama’s work. He decided to imagine what this villain might look like if he had survived in the series.

Likewise, that he could have learned the super saiyan technique like Goku and Vegeta. The animation in question, which has a warning for photosensitive epilepsy, has a duration of 13 seconds.

There you can see Raditz getting enraged and letting out all his power. The waves surround him and kick up dust around him. At one point he seems to lose his mind a bit but he ends up recovering quickly and is conscious again.

Unlike Goku, whose eyes are blue when he’s transformed into a Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Zin the case of Raditz they take on a reddish coloration in this animation.

Perhaps the idea was to make it clear that he is a villain within the series. Good thing Goku and Piccolo only had to deal with him in his normal form. Even if they had fought together to the fullest of his power, they would never have been able to defeat him if he was a super saiyan.

(epilepsy warning for full screen flashes) It’s finally done x_x Super Saiyan Raditz, animated in the style of early DBZ Huge thanks to my wife @betaruga1 for her help, love, and support to get me through this one <3 pic.twitter.com/Lt7ViW8bnk — J’s Candy Holiday (@JsCandyHell) January 16, 2023

What happened to Raditz after he died in Dragon Ball Z?

Unlike other characters in Dragon Ball Z who die and come back to life Raditz was not so lucky. After dying at the hands of Piccolo, this Saiyan is sent to the other world.

There he had the bad idea of ​​wanting to fight with Enma Daio-sama, who had no patience with him due to his rebellious behavior. So she decided to send him straight and non-stop to hell. According to the official canon he is still there and pays the blame for him.

Raditz would appear again in Dragon Ball Super but as one of the enemies from the past that Goku and Krillin face. Although they were illusions anyway the blows they gave were very real.

This character also appeared in Dragon Ball GT where he escapes from hell along with other villains. However, the pleasure did not last long and he returned to this place. It seems that Goku’s brother is not as lucky as him.

