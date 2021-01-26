Dragon Ball Z It is one of the most popular and beloved series in the world. Since it was first aired, The Adventures of the Z Warriors to save the world they won a large number of fans.

However, something that the series lacks is to have more female protagonists, capable of facing you for you with Goku and company. That is why the Android 18 She is one of the most prominent women in the series, as she put the defenders of the Earth in serious trouble.

Not only that, but also the Android 18 He is a quite attractive character, for which he won the affection of the fans of the series and ended up captivating Krillin, with whom he even had a daughter in Dragon Ball Z.

Her attitude, character, and appearance made the Android 18 in the quintessential ‘waifu’ of the series, competing for the title with Bulma. That is why there are many cosplayers who seek to bring life to their work, but perhaps none had achieved it as much as Andrasta.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball: Bulma wears her best eighties look with this great cosplay

Andrasta looks just like the character from Dragon Ball

The professional cosplayer worked on a special version of the Android 18, whom he had always wanted to personify with the outfits he wore in the arc of Cell.

One of them is in her main clothing: the denim skirt and vest with the red patrol emblem on the back, as well as a black blouse with long sleeves with black and white stripes, black stockings and brown boots.

The other cosplay is with the clothes she wore after ripping her first outfit: a white short-sleeved blouse, black gloves and vest, blue jeans and white tennis shoes (instead of the black shoes); the clothes she wore before being absorbed by Cell into Dragon Ball Z.

Of course, Andrasta also donned a blonde wig and blue eyes to complete her cosplay, making her look practically identical to Akira Toriyama’s character.

The Android 18 was always as powerful as beautiful, so we are sure that Andrasta It greatly reflected his image and character.



