The universe of Dragon Ball Z got infested with a plague of zombies! No, it’s not a joke. Bandai namco announced a special event to celebrate the day of April Fools’ in game for mobile devices Dokkan Battle.

Is about Dragon Ball: Dokkan of the Dead, a special minigame that can be enjoyed through the original base game. Through a small trailer, the developer company showed a bit of the history and gameplay that this new modality will have.

For some strange reason, the dead are returning to the world of the living and threatening innocent citizens. Therefore, the Great saiyaman must face them with his partner Videl.

Players will be able to choose any of these characters to enjoy Dragon Ball: Dokkan of the Dead. Everything will be in a first person perspective, in which the user must touch the screen to kill the enemy zombies. You can also launch super attacks and receive the help of characters such as Gotenks.

We also recommend: Xbox: Now you can play Banjo-Kazooie and Gears on your cell phone!

Freeza also returned to the world of Dragon Ball

As if that weren’t enough, the biggest surprise about this event is that zombies aren’t the only threat. It was also revealed that the wicked Freeza he’s back and he’s probably responsible for all these terrible events.

Freeza will be the final boss of the event Dragon Ball: Dokkan of the Dead, which is available immediately from this April’s Fool on all devices Android and ios.

This game inspired by the work of Akira toriyama It originally debuted in 2015 and has been quite active ever since. Bandai Namco pays attention to the game with various updates and this original zombie adventure is further proof of that.

[DOKKAN OF THE DEAD Update 4] Even Frieza have you been resurrected ?! Follow Videl’s instructions carefully and take on Frieza with the techniques you have learned so far and the battle experience you have gained! Try it out yourself and experience the rest of the story! pic.twitter.com/H9sBe2e3nJ – Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (@dokkan_global) April 1, 2021

Source.



