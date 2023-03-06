During the finals of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour, surprise Bandai Namco announced a new game in the fighting game series Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi with a teaser trailers.

The video, which you can view in the player below, initially shows some fight scenes taken from the first chapters of Budokai Tenkaichi for PS2 played on an old CRT TV. Just when Goku strikes the classic transformation pose, the scene changes to reveal the first sequences of the next game in the series, with ours becoming a Super Saiyan Blue.

For the moment, the reference platforms have not been revealed, which in any case will probably include PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, nor an indicative launch window, with the event presenter however stating that the game is still in early stages of development.

For further details, therefore, we just have to wait for official communications from Bandai Namco. For sure the new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi will include story and characters from Dragon Ball Superconsidering the transformation into Super Saiyan Blue seen in the video.

For the uninitiated, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi is a series of 3D fighting games created by Spike Chunsoft which achieved great success between 2005 and 2007, so much so that a fourth chapter (excluding the spiritual heirs of the Raging Blast trend) had been among the wishes of fans of Akira Toriyama’s work for years. And apparently now they have finally been satisfied.