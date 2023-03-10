The announcement of Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 excited many fans because it is a game that they have been asking for for a long time, it just has never been given. We can even say that it has dozens of mods for the PS2 version. Now, the question is that from now on you can imagine that Mario Castañeda and company could lend their voices to this video game.

Only a couple of anime games are dubbed into Spanish for Latin America, one of them is a Knights of the Zodiac game and the other is Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. Since then, no other has come out with these characteristics. Is there a chance that Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is that title?

During an interview, the Mexican Mario Castañeda said that he is not opposed to doing the dubbing, it is just a matter of Bandai Namco approaching them so that they carry out negotiations and reach some kind of agreement, in case they do agree to carry out said work.

“Of course I would, of course I would. If they offered it to me, of course we would talk and negotiate to see all the points”, declared Mario Castañeda.

The thing is, the budgets for the dubbing of the games are not very high, besides, Bandai Namco has never approached Mario Castañeda, René García or Gerardo Reyero for any kind of work dedicated to a Dragon Ball Z game.

Now we just have to wait, and adding dubbing to a game of this size, with so many characters, certainly sounds complicated.