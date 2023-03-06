Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 (unofficial name for the moment, let’s remember) has been announced by Bandai Namco. We know practically nothing about the game, but that hasn’t stopped fans of this sub-saga of Dragon Ball fighting games from rejoicing. Of course, in an instant a sub-reddit dedicated, through which players started sharing memes.

There are, for the moment, two central themes of memes. First of all there is the joy and sometimes disbelief of the fans. For example, you can see, below, the well-known scene from The Office where everyone goes crazy, accompanied by the words “It’s happening!”.

Some are though extremely surprised, like Vegeta in the meme you find below. Others, on the other hand, declare that Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 modders can finally retire and live happily, like Thanos after he has completed his mission (we ignore the fact that he exterminated half the population of the universe).

However, there is a second theme of memes: i characters that fans would like to see in Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4. A post on reddit reports that Bandai Namco should insert the orgiinal characters of Dragon Ball, or the first saga with Goku as a child and all his adventure friends.

However, there are also other requests, a little more specific, such as Arale, the robotic girl with incalculable power. However, there is also talk of Garlic Jr and Ledgic, Don Kee’s bodyguard. So there’s no shortage of ideas, but for now we have no way of knowing exactly which characters will be included.

You can see the announcement trailer Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 at this address.