













Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 could receive news soon according to a trademark registration | TierraGamer









The discovery was made by the Gematsu site, who found the trademark registration with the relevant body in the United States. Something interesting is that registration was requested since last September 26. Which may indicate that they already have some time planning things with Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaich 4. Probably a revelation of its gameplay.

Bandai Namco officially announced in March that they were already working on this fourth installment of the fighting game. However, there has been no new information since then. We don’t know when it could be released, nor if it will maintain the gameplay that captivated fans so much.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen will finally celebrate their long-awaited collaboration

This record of Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 It is the closest thing we have to a novelty. However, this could indicate that Bandai Namco is ready to make it known to the world. So we will have to keep an eye on their networks in case they surprise us.

Could Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 have a presence at New York Comic Con?

If you are fans of dragon ball You probably know they’re having a panel during New York Comic Con. Although they have not revealed what they will present, they said they had important announcements. Which made fans begin to create their theories about the surprise they are preparing.

Source: Toei Animation.

Some insiders insist that this is a new web series. Others that the continuation of Super in anime could be announced. Now with the registration of Budokai Tenkaichi 4, the possibilities open up more. Fortunately, there is little left to have answers, since it will be October 12 when they appear in New York. What do you think the revelation will be?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 39 times, 39 visits today)