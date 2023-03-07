Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 was surprisingly announced by Bandai Namco, with a trailer that sparked theenthusiasm of fans of the series, divided between the nostalgia for a franchise that in 2005 changed the cards on the table and legitimized them expectations after making high-end products like Dragon Ball FighterZ.

It is clear, the new chapter of thearena fighter born on PlayStation 2 will not occupy that space so technical and competitive that the fighting game signed Arc System Works has shown that it can occupy with great competence, falling back on substantially more immediate mechanics, precisely those of a brawler that makes accessibility one of his boasts.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse and, more recently, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot have followed the same path, after all it is the only possible option to faithfully represent the frenetic, spectacular battles that made the manga and anime of Dragon Ball: Characters battle each other in mid-air, dash, dodge, emit energy blasts that destroy mountains or even planets.

It’s not about technical experiences in any way, the thickness of the gameplay is limited and it often happens that the characteristics of the fighters overlap, making the difference between choosing Goku or Vegeta, Piccolo or Cell, Freeza or Krillin, Goten or Trunks fundamentally vague.

Nostalgia, as always happens, has made those games much more beautiful and interesting in our memories, which in reality took their first steps within a sub-genre that still had so much to learn and which still today shows the side of quite evident limits in terms of mechanics.

Hence the speech on the expectations, at this point legitimate, of the many fans of the work created by Akira Toriyama, in whose eyes Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 will necessarily have to express an evolution, a clear improvement of the elements that still make these kinds of experiences sometimes shaky.

What do you think, how will things go? Bandai Namco will focus on easy collection, on quantity rather than quality, entrusting the development to a not particularly brilliant team, or will really try to change the cards on the table just like it did in 2005 after the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai trilogy, also at the cost of taking a false step? Let’s talk about.

