Dragon ball It is a series that has been with us for a long time. Akira toriyama He started working on it in 1984, and since then, it has delighted generations of countless fans.

The same can be said for Star wars, which first saw the light in 1977. While Toriyama influenced the world of manga and anime, George Luke he did it in the movie theater. The works of both are something that has prevailed, and is part of today’s pop culture.

Dragon Ball and Star Wars are part of pop culture

These franchises have grown and varied over time. In the case of the anime Dragon ball, and if movies are left out, series like Z, GT Y Super.

As to Star wars, It expanded beyond cinema, reaching comics, novels, and of course, TV. One of the luckiest creations in this regard is undoubtedly The Mandalorian. It is the most successful production of Lucasfilm in the video on demand service of Disney +.

This is how Goku from Dragon Ball would look like Kill la Kill

With two great seasons, fans are looking forward to the third. Regarding the work of Akira toriyama, because many are waiting for the sequel to Super.

But that is not to say that the popularity of the series has waned. It’s why fans spend time on manga, or enjoy anime ‘marathons’. But there are others, more creative, who prefer to do something else. What do we mean? Well they draw fan art.

The Mandalorian is surrounded by success

Like the case that we bring you now. It is about the work of @DevonClancy, which due to a commission made a design that brings together Dragon Ball Z Y The Mandalorian.

In this case, he dressed Vegeta with the armor of I send, the protagonist of the series Lucasfilm. The design is not bad, since it respected the characteristics of both characters. The Prince of the Saiyans He wears armor that seems inspired by the culture of his planet.

Let’s say what you did was adapt the technology saiyan, and adapted it in a similar way to what has been seen in Star wars. We imagine that this version of Vegeta he cannot shoot energy bolts with his hands.

For the same, you must resort to a rifle. It is understandable why he is not wearing a helmet (he has it on one side). How could she wear something like that with her straight hair? As a proof of concept it is interesting, and also stands out for the drawing technique used.

